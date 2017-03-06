12th Meeting of the Implementation Follow-Up Commission of the Doha Document convenes in Khartoum

The 12th meeting of the Implementation Follow-up Commission (IFC) of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) was held today in Khartoum, Sudan. The Commission discussed the progress made and the challenges faced in the implementation of the DDPD since its last meeting which was held on 9 May 2016, also in Khartoum.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, H.E. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and hosted by Ambassador Kingsley Mamabolo, the Acting AU-UN Joint Special Representative (AJSR) and Joint Chief Mediator (JCM). The Government of Sudan was represented by Dr. Amin Hassan Omer, Presidential Envoy for Negotiations and Diplomatic Communications, and Mr. Magdi Khalafalla, Head of Darfur Peace Follow-up Office; National Liberation and Justice Party represented by Dr. Eltigani Sesi; Liberation and Justice Party represented by Dr. Bahar Idriss Abugarda; Justice and Equality Movement/Sudan represented by Mr. Bakheit Abdullah Abdelkarim; and Sudan Liberation Army-Second Revolution represented by Abdulgasim Imam Elhaj. Also present were the representatives of the African Union, the European Union, the League of Arab States, Canada, Chad, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, Organization of Islamic Conference and the United States of America.

Darfur peace process and development, voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and reintegration of ex- combatants, among other issues, were discussed at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Al Mahmoud renewed his country's pledge to continueits unwavering support forthe DDPD and urged other international stakeholders and IFC members to demonstrate their continuing support through fulfilling their commitments and pledges in order to facilitate full implementation of the remaining provisions of the DDPD with a view to further enhance peace and stability in the region. On this occasion, I urge holdout movements to join the DDPD so that we can put an end to the conflict in Darfur,rdquo; added Mr. Al Mahmoud.

Presenting the IFC Secretariat#39;s report to the meeting, AJSR Mamabolo reiterated UNAMID's commitment to continue to support and cooperate with DDPD parties and IFC members in implementing mandated tasks, as stipulated in theDDPD. UNAMID shall continue to engage with the provisions of the DDPD as the comprehensive way forward to establishing sustainable peace across Darfur,rdquo; said the AJSR.

Furthermore, Mr. Mamabolo spoke of the progress made in the implementation of the Final Security Arrangements and the ongoing reintegration of 3,000 demobilized ex-combatants funded by the State of Qatar.

Source: African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).