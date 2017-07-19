15 ECO-FRIENDLY AFRICAN START-UPS RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS SWITCH AFRICA GREEN-SEED AWARDS

UNITED NATIONS, Banana-stem bags in Kenya, school benches made from plastic waste in Burkina Faso, improved livelihoods for coffee farmers, and safer mountain gorillas in Uganda�these are some of the 15 winners of this year's SWITCH Africa Green-SEED Awards announced during the High-Level Political Forum in New York.

The SEED awards are part of a global programme that recognizes innovative, environmentally friendly start-ups in developing countries, and helps them grow their businesses and lead by example.

Founded in 2002 by the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Development Programme and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the SAG-SEED Award provides winners with tailored business and financial advice, help with marketing and publicity, and introductions to funding bodies, policy makers and other avenues of support.

Winners also join a network of more than 200 previous SAG-SEED alumni from 38 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The 15 winning enterprises were selected by an independent Jury of International Experts out of more than 300 applications. Their activities cover agriculture, waste management, energy, manufacturing, biodiversity conservation and tourism.

SEED is all about helping spur innovation that protects our natural environment and accelerates development," said Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment. "Past winners have delivered grass-roots solutions on issues including waste management, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture. They see environmental protection not as a cost or a burden, but as an opportunity. As such, they are laying the foundations for what our planet needs: a fundamental shift towards a green economy.

Ecological business models have a huge role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, says Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

We congratulate this year's SEED Winners for demonstrating that business really can be profitable whilst respecting nature and the environment. Their innovative ideas, supported by SEED and partner organizations, stand as examples for other businesses that are striving to fight poverty and climate change in ways that are sustainable, he added.

In the context of perhaps our greatest global challenge � meeting growing consumer demands while managing increasingly overburdened natural resources, many eco-inclusive enterprises, such as those recognised in this year's SEED Awards are turning challenges into opportunities, and, in so doing, are part of a vital step change in the way we do business, said IUCN Director General Inger Andersen. It is this new generation of entrepreneurs, and their solutions-oriented thinking, that will help us achieve a sustainable global economy that works with nature rather than against it.

This year's winners will be honoured with high-level awards ceremonies at four different national and regional events.

SEED is a global partnership for action on sustainable development and the inclusive green economy that was founded by the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Development Programme and the International Union for Conservation of Nature at the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development in Johannesburg.

SEED promotes eco-inclusive solutions for sustainable development by shaping a supportive ecosystem and increasing the resilience of small and growing enterprises in developing countries.

The 2017 SWITCH Africa Green� SEED Awards (SAG-SEED) are sponsored by the SWITCH Africa Green project, implemented by UN Environment and funded by the European Union and the awards in South Africa are co-financed by the Government of Flanders.

The Government of Flanders focuses towards addressing climate change and its effects on South Africa. The winners represent visionary multi-stakeholder partnerships across sectors to lift people out of poverty while protecting the environment.

Partners in SEED, in addition to the Founding Partners, are the governments of Flanders, Germany, India, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States of America; Conservation International; the European Union; SWITCH Africa Green; Hogan Lovells; UNIDO; UN Women and SEED's Corporate Partner, Hisense. SEED is hosted by adelphi research gGmbH, based in Germany.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK