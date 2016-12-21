150 RESEARCHERS EMBARK ON CLIMATE CHANGE STUDY IN SOUTHERN OCEAN

A team of 150 researchers from 20 countries, including South Africa, has departed from Cape Town on a Russian vessel, the Academik Treshnikov, to conduct research on the effects of climate change on the oceans.

The vessel will return here March 2017, says head researcher Professor David Walton, an Emeritus Professor with the British Antarctic Survey. This is the second voyage of its type to carry out research and Walton says the seas have been irrevocably changed by climate change.

As the water absorbs more carbon dioxide, it becomes increasingly acidic and this, Walton says, will have a detrimental effect on marine life as many creatures have shells made of calcium which is eroded by the increased water acidity.

He has urged governments to stick to climate treaties to limit further damage.

Walton says the team will take samples from the bottom of lakes on various islands as well as ice samples from the Antractic to gain insights into thousands of years of data.

