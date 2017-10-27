2019 Diversity Visa Lottery Information

The Department of State administers the Congressionally-mandated Diversity Immigrant Visa Program annually. Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) provides for a class of immigrants known as diversity immigrantsrdquo; from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. For Fiscal Year 2019, 50,000 Diversity Visas (DVs) will be available.

Applicants who are selected in the program must meet simple but strict eligibility requirements to qualify for a diversity visa. The Department of State determines selectees through a randomized computer drawing. The Department of State distributes diversity visas among six geographic regions, and no single country may receive more than seven percent of the available DVs in any one year.

Unfortunately, due to technical issues, the current registration period for Diversity Visa- 2019 is being extended, and all enrollments made prior to October 18, 2017, will need to be resubmitted. We are currently awaiting the results of systems' testing, but anticipatethe new entry period for DV-2019 is open for electronic entries from 4PM, Liberia Time, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, and will closeat 4PM, Liberia Time, Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

Source: U.S. Embassy in Liberia.