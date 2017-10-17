5th Biennial Carbon Capture and Storage Conference

The South African Centre for Carbon Capture amp; Storage (SACCCS), in partnership with the Department of Energy, supported by the KZN:EDTEA extends an invitation to you to attend the 5TH Biennial CCS Conference.

The Conference is scheduled for 18 -19 October 2017 at the Coastlands Hotel amp; Convention Centre in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The theme of the conference is titled: Carbon Capture amp; Storage: National Energy and Climate Change: The value-add of Clean Energy solutions towards a new sustainable economy that is built upon principles of equity, community participation and human rightsrdquo;.

The 5th Biennial CCS Conference is aimed at galvanising society to actively participate in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) as a roadmap towards radical socioeconomic transformation and social cohesion. The conference will focus on providing an update on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) especially progress made since the 4th Biennial CCS Conference held in Johannesburg during 2015. In addition the focus will be on Safety issues, environmental risk associated with CCS, technical capacity, CCS regulatory framework, and Stakeholder engagement/public education, legacy for the affected communities and skills transfer.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Ambassador Thembisile Majola will do the keynote address at this auspicious event which is organised as follows:

Date: 18 -19 October 2017

Time: 8:30

Venue: The Coastlands Hotel amp; Convention Centre in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Source: The Department of Energy, South Africa.