AACSB International Recognizes 35 Schools Driving Innovation in Business Education Worldwide

Second annual Innovations That Inspire showcases unique ways business schools are changing the status quo to address societal needs while empowering the business leaders of tomorrow.

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — In a rapidly globalizing environment and ever-changing world, business schools are providing more value than ever. Today at its 2017 Deans Conference, AACSB International (AACSB), the world’s largest global education network, unveiled 35 innovations that represent critical work being done by business schools to better their communities and society at large.

The second annual Innovations That Inspire initiative recognizes institutions serving as champions of change in the business education landscape. A total of 315 submissions were received across 33 countries, mirroring society’s growing global demands and the critical need for connected and forward-thinking business schools. The initiative—and the work it showcases—underscores the important role that innovation plays in achieving the industry-wide vision for business education, which AACSB unveiled in 2016.

“The 2017 Innovations That Inspire represents cutting-edge ideas that business schools have to offer, as they work tirelessly and creatively to solve the most pressing challenges of our time,” said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. “Through meaningful ideas and increasing opportunities for engagement, schools are driving positive impact to ensure a better and more connected world.”

As part of the 2017 initiative, AACSB member schools were asked to share how their institutions drive change across three distinct engagement areas:

Engagement Across Disciplines: Schools are seizing upon the opportunity to engage with and connect together their expertise across disciplines of business, art, science, engineering, medicine, and law, while capitalizing on the vast knowledge base—redefining new avenues for impact, growth, and development.

Schools are seizing upon the opportunity to engage with and connect together their expertise across disciplines of business, art, science, engineering, medicine, and law, while capitalizing on the vast knowledge base—redefining new avenues for impact, growth, and development. Engagement With Business: Other institutions are creating pivotal connections with the business community, providing groundbreaking experiential learning opportunities for students, knowledge creation partnerships for faculty, and new networks for innovation and positive growth for local and extended communities.

Other institutions are creating pivotal connections with the business community, providing groundbreaking experiential learning opportunities for students, knowledge creation partnerships for faculty, and new networks for innovation and positive growth for local and extended communities. Engaging a Diverse Community: Recognizing the importance that various perspectives play, schools are accelerating engagement across diverse communities to champion inclusion efforts, identify alternative strategies, foster different perspectives, and empower awareness to improve and drive global economic prosperity.

For an overview of the featured innovations, visit www.aacsb.edu/innovations- that-inspire. In addition to the named 35, AACSB will continue to share exemplary practices that highlight the remarkable efforts underway to transform business education via its award-wining BizEd magazine, AACSB LINK newsletter, AACSB Blog, and global advocacy and awareness-building initiatives.

About AACSB International

As the world’s largest business education network connecting academe with business, AACSB provides business education intelligence, quality assurance, and professional development services to more than 1,500 member organizations across 97 countries and territories. Founded in 1916, AACSB accredits 780 business schools worldwide. Its global headquarters is located in Tampa, Florida, USA; its Asia Pacific headquarters is located in Singapore; and its EMEA headquarters is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.aacsb.edu .

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/388301/AACSB_Logo.jpg