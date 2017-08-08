Accreditation of New High Commissioner for Australia to Seychelles

The new High Commissioner of Australia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms Jenny Ann Dee, presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House this morning.

President Faure congratulated High Commissioner Dee on being the new High Commissioner of Australia to Seychelles and wished her all the best for the work ahead.

I wish to renew our commitment to work with you in taking the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries to new heights, said President Faure.

President Faure and High Commissioner Dee discussed existing areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in education and human resource development, finance, trade and investment, the environment, and the Blue Economy.

Following the accreditation ceremony, speaking to the Press, High Commissioner Dee described the relations between Australia and Seychelles as excellent. She also spoke about continuing the cooperation for the transfer of knowledge and capacity building support for Seychelles in key sectors such as maritime security, law enforcement, statistics, and other areas of common interest.

Aside from Seychelles, the new High Commissioner for Australia is also responsible for Mauritius Madagascar, and Comoros. She will bebased in Mauritius.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.