Africa: Attack on Hotel Kangaba in Mali

Press Statement by Heather Nauert, Department Spokesperson:

The United States expresses its condolences to the victims and their families of the June 18 terrorist attack at Hotel Kangaba Le Campementrdquo; outside Bamako, Mali. We appreciate the efforts of Malian, French, and United Nations peacekeeping forces in responding to the attack and securing the compound.

The United States reiterates its firm resolve in the fight against terrorism worldwide and its solidarity with the government and people of Mali in that effort.

Source: U.S. Department of State.