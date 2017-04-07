Africa: Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda

On this solemn day, the United States stands side-by-side with the Rwandan people in remembrance of the more than 800,000 men, women, and children killed in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. We bow our heads honoring those who suffered and the family members who each day keep their memories alive and close at heart.

The United States remains steadfast in our support for the Rwandan people as they work to overcome this dark period in their history, hold accountable the perpetrators of such heinous acts, and strengthen the fabric of their country in preventing a recurrence.

Source: U.S. Department of State.