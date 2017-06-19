Africa-EU Partnership: Council adopts conclusions for a renewed impetus

The Council adopted conclusions on a renewed impetus for the Africa-EU partnership. The conclusions state that the EU has a genuine strategic interest in deepening and strengthening its longstanding partnership with Africa. The Council welcomes the adoption of the joint communication by the High Representative and the Commission for a renewed impetus of the Africa-EU partnership.

The conclusions prepare the Africa-EU Summit to take place in November, whose theme is Investing in youth, which has become a key priority for Europe as well as for Africa, in a context of African demographic trends creating major challenges in terms of economic development and job creation, security, political participation and migration.

Source: Council of the European Union.