Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050 Regional Launch

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is partnering with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to implement the 'Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050' (ASL2050) project. The project aims to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing and consultation among livestock, health and environment stakeholders in order to identify opportunities and threats associated with the long-term development of livestock, and to agree upon priority reforms and investments to create the capacity needed to ensure a sustainable development of the livestock sector in the next three or four decades.

ASL2050 includes six African governments: Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda, which are anticipated to experience major expansion and intensification in their livestock systems in the coming decades.

Following a two-day technical consultation on 21 and 22 February 2017, ASL2050 will be officially launched on 23 February 2017 in Addis Ababa.

FAO, USAID and Government Ministers will provide opening remarks at the ASL2050 launch event Thursday 23 February 2017 at 09:00 a.m. and they will provide further information at a press conference at 10:00 a.m.

WHAT: Official Launch of AFRICA SUSTAINABLE LIVESTOCK 2050 project

WHO: FAO, USAID, Government Ministers of Livestock and Fisheries, Agriculture, Health and Climate Change

WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: CAPITAL HOTEL, CONFERENCE ROOM

Source: U.S. Department of State.