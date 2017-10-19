Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit 2018

Prominent African and international business executives and investors to explore business opportunities at the Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) (www.ATIGS2018.com); a prestigious biennial conference and exhibition to be held on June 24-26, 2018 in Washington, DC, USA.

Organized by GAA Exhibitions amp; Conferences (www.GaAdvancement.com), the 2018 ATIGSedition will gather 2000-plus key economic players from more than 70 countries including government delegations, high-profile African leaders, project developers and international investors on June 24, 25 and 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Designed to promote and facilitate international trade between Americas, Asia, Europe, United Arab Emirates and Africa, the 3-days event will provide a unique platform to gain strategic knowledge about local investment opportunities and business networking.

Sub-Saharan African trade volumes are expected to quadruple by 2030. African markets are firmly on the radar of major investors and international trade as they hold many untapped opportunities for investors, exporters and companies. ATIGS aims to create an environment conducive to exchanges. It will allow participants to connect with key players to get their projects off the ground and expand their activities in Africa.rdquo; said Bako Ambianda, Director, GAA Exhibitions amp; Conferences.

Over 150 speakers, 160 exhibitors and 350-plus global investors and deal making will top the agenda at ATIGS 2018, covering 16 economic sectors particularly manufacturing, agribusiness, power, construction, transportation, IT, tourism, telecoms, and natural resources sectors. High-potential projects in Africa will be presented to international investors.Featured agenda items will include projects showcase, deal marketplace, exhibition, country presentations, and among others.

ATIGS consists of 13 specific events including bilateral events, US-Africa Manufacturing Forum, UAE-Africa Business Forum, Africa-China Economic Forum, EU-Africa International Business Congress, and more under the umbrella of World Business Week on Africa, strategically positioned between the 27th World Gas Conference with over 12,000 delegates, and the 2018 Select USA Investment Summit - with over 1,200 global business investors, given ATIGS delegates more opportunity in June 2018.

Interested companies are invited to register to attend or exhibit, and receive regular information via the following website www.ATIGS2018.com.

