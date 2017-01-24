AFRICAN UNION LEADERS TO MEET IN ADDIS ABABA

The 28th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union's Heads of State and Government on the theme Harnessing demographic dividend through investments in youth will take place on Jan 30-31 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A note from the Angolan Permanent Office to the AU and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said that, Angola will attend the session that will be presided over by the Ethiopian president who will take up the presidency of the African Union as of Jan 30.

The event will also be attended by the new United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, and the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud-Abbas.

The event will be marked by election for the AU presidency and vice-presidency, as well as for the posts of the organisation's commissioners.

Meanwhile, the former secretary general of the Inter-African Coffee Organisation, Angolan Josefa Sacko, has been proposed to take up the post of Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture.

