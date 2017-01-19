Algeria � Meeting between Jean-Marc Ayrault and Abdelkader Messahel, Minister responsible for North African Affairs, the African Union and the Arab League of the Republic of Algeria (Paris, January 18, 2017)

Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, met with Abdelkader Messahel, Minister responsible for North African Affairs, the African Union and the Arab League of the Republic of Algeria on January 18.

This meeting notably provided an opportunity to discuss the regional crises, especially in Libya and the Sahel.

Abdelkader Messahel is currently conducting a working visit to Paris to take part in the strategic consultations between France and Algeria.

SOurce: MinistAre des Affaires EtrangAres de la Republique Francaise.