Algeria tells Assembly reformed UN necessary for dealing with world’s many crises

On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States of America, we send our best wishes to the people of Mali as you celebrate your Independence Day on September 22.

The United States values our partnership with Mali. We will continue to grow our longstanding relationship to counter terrorist threats, strengthen Mali's security institutions, assist with inclusive development, and support the full implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.

On the 57th anniversary of your independence, the United States supports all Malians as they work to build a country that is peaceful, prosperous, and united.

Source: U.S Department of State