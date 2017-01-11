ALGERIA TO ATTEND AFRICAN UNION FINANCE MINISTERS MEETING IN ADDIS

Algerian Finance Minister Hadji Babaammi will take part in the consultative meeting of Finance ministers of the African Union (AU) to be held at AU headquarters in Addis Abeba on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement here Tuesday that the meeting will bring together members of the Committee of Ten Finance Ministers (F10) and officials of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB).

The meeting is part of the implementation of the decision 605 of the Conference of the AU Heads of State and Government, adopted during their summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, in July last year relating to the AU's new financing and budget mechanisms.

The members of F10 committee will examine the adoption of operational measures to be taken by AU member countries to ensure the autonomy of its budget, added the statement, which recalled that the financing of AU operations is at the heart of the reform process undertaken by the continental body to achieve the goals set out in its foundation.

"Babaammi's participation in this meeting reflects Algeria's resolute commitment to contribute to speeding up Africa's political and economic integration," said the statement.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK