ALGERIAN PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR RIYAD MAHREZ

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has congratulated Algerian international Riyad Mahrez for being crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2016 African Player of the Year for 2016.

He was named the winner of the award at the CAF awards ceremony held in the Nigerian capital Abuja, on Thrsday, to add to a string of honours which already includes England's Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year 2015�16 and BBC African Player of the Year 2016.

"It's with both interest and pride that I followed, like all Algerians and fans of football, your deserved crowing as the best African player of 2016. This win will be a source of pride for Algerians for a long time to come," wrote the President in his message to Mahrez, who plays with reigning England champions Leicester City.

"Your title (best African player 2016) is an honour for the nation, recognition of our youth in various fields and a reward to your talent, discipline and dedication," said the Head of the State, whoi added that this "victory will inevitably be a motivation for you to continue efforts and perform better".

" On my own behalf and on behalf of the Algerian people, that you made happy, I extend my thanks to you and to all the Algerian sportspeople, assuring you of my support and my constant encouragements for your efforts and your exploits for your country, added the president of the Republic.

"In every national, regional and international competition, the eyes of your people are on you and its hopes are placed in you as every success you achieve is a success for them and every win you snatch is a source of pride for them. I urge you to give your best (in future competitions)."

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK