Ambassador Omrie Golley Woos Leading Korean Fishing Company to Invest in Fisheries Sector in Sierra Leone

The Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the Republic of Korea,His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley on Monday 19th December 2016 visited the Insung Fishing Company establishment based in Yongsan, in Seoul, Korea#39;s Capital.

Insung Fishing Company has been in the Fisheries business in Korea since 1986 and have expanded from a 3000 ton fishing trawler capacity, to over 70,000 tons with a total of 16 vessels currently conducting fishing activities throughout the world. During its relatively short history, this company has been ranked among the top ten Korean fishing companies, establishing additionally, refrigeration, processing and distribution operations in Korea, Russia, China, Uruguay, and Namibia.

Ambassador Golley was received at the Insung commercial Headquarters by Chairman and CEO Dr. In Sung Park, together with other Senior Officials of the Company.

Ambassador Golley at the Meeting, which was also attended by the Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of Chancery of the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul Mr. JTA Sawi, extolled the virtues of doing business in Sierra Leone, informing his audience that the Government was keen on attracting investors that would give added value to the industry generally, and stated that the Company#39;s experience in fish processing, refrigeration, distribution, and its development of aquaculture operations made it a potential worthy partner, in its quest to develop the fisheries sector as an important facet of the national economy.

Ambassador Golley also spokeof the Government#39;s firm commitment in capacitating the private sector in the country in its fisheries development strategy. He invited Chairman Park and his officials to visit Sierra Leone at the earliest opportunity.

Chairman Park expressed his delight in welcoming Ambassador Golley to his Company Headquarters, adding that his visit was very timely, as the Company was currently exploring new areas for investment, particularly along the African coastal shelf. He stated that he would give active consideration to the Ambassador#39;s Presentation on the overall investment climate in the country and the opportunities of investing in the Fisheries Sector particularly.

source: Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the Republic of Korea.