Ambassadors offer N1000 start up to fans in Western Lotto Mega Upgrade Promo

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrity brand ambassadors are offering their fans N1000 to join them in participating in the Western Lotto Mega Upgrade Promo that kicked off August 4 to last till September 5, 2017.

The ambassadors say that the first set of 1000 up to 5000 fans that join them would get N1000 cash infusion into their accounts with Western Lotto to enable them participate in the bumper promo.

Said Odunlade Adekola on his Instagram page: “If you go on www.westernlotto.com and register with “Odunlade2017”, and send me your Western Lotto account ID, I will credit the Western Lotto wallets of 3000 of my fans with N1000 each within 24 hours, giving them the chance to play an array of international games where they stand a chance to win various prizes up to N15million. This is an initiative in partnership with Western Lotto to give back to my fans who participate.”

Other ambassadors have similar messages on their Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook pages.

Participating ambassadors of Western Lotto are Odunlade Adekola, Tuface Idibia, Ramsey Noauh, and Olamide and AY. Others are Paul Obazele, Kemi Afolabi, and Chinedu Ikedieze.

Western Lotto is offering N169m cash winnings in the promotion running for one month. One thousand participants would win N50,000 each, another thousand would win N100,000 each while 30 lucky persons go home with N500,000 each. There would be two winners of N2m each and a car each.

Mr. Elvis Krivokuca, managing director, said Western Lotto is excited at the buy-in into the spirit of sportsmanship and sharing by the brand ambassadors. “We want our customers to enjoy the thrill of playing and winning beyond what is on offer on the lottery. Each customer can win direct cash prizes from the promo as well as winnings on the lotteries in which he participates. We love to create opportunities.”

Western Lotto is Nigeria’s largest gaming and entertainment company with a franchise to offer five international lottery games in partnership with UK firm Lot.TT. It entered the market on July 10, and the MD said the Mega Upgrade Promo is in line with its pledge to change the landscape of gaming in Nigeria while empowering its customers.

Games on offer at Western Lotto include Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions. Powerball is an American lottery game played every Wednesday and Saturday. Euro Millions is a transnational lottery played across Europe. The Euro Jackpot similarly plays across Europe. UK Lotto is also known as the National Lottery. It has served good causes in the UK. Draws for MegaMillions hold on Tuesdays and Fridays.

SIGNED

Rosemary Takor, Brand Management, Western Lotto Nigeria Limited

For additional information or enquiries, please contact: Rosemary Takor, Western Lotto, on 08032335814 Chido Nwakanma, Blueflower Limited, on 08037231111