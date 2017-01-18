Angolan Cape2Rio entry celebrates record finish

Mussulo 40, the yacht with the only two-man crew to compete in the Cape2Rio regatta, has

arrived in Rio, earning a fourth place finish overall and the top position in their

category. As the only double-hander to leave Cape Town on January 1, 2017, the 40-foot

yacht [sponsored by Angola Cables (www.AngolaCables.co.ao)] was sailed by Angolan doctor

Joseacute; Guilherme Caldas and Brazilian sailer Leonardo Chicourel.

Record performance

The boat was the top performer in the Double Handed Class, completing the race

in16 days 14 hours 22 minutes and 12 seconds, besting the record set by Privateer in

2014.

We competed well against larger boats with professional crews and are proud of

how we did given some obstacles,rdquo; said Caldas.It was a tough race, but we persevered

thanks to the support of a great team on both sides of the Atlantic.rdquo;

Technical, weather and pollution challenges

From a torn spinnaker to a broken tracker to a failing autopilot system, the crew

of Mussulo 40 faced a number of difficult moments during the crossing.Having to repair

the sail and deal with weak winds in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and close to

Brazil, the two sailors relied on humour and good food to maintain their spirits.

We were rather sluggish on the last part of the race and discovered it was due to

a huge collection of plastic affecting our rudder,rdquo; added Caldas.Our favourite best

piece of technology was a desalinator � provided by Manuel Mendes, director at R amp; M

Boatbuilders in Cape Town � that kept us hydrated, let us shower and even provided water

for a good risotto or two.rdquo;

Eighth Atlantic crossing for Angolan doctor

An interventional neuroradiologist by profession (working half of the year in

Brazil), Dr Caldas is a keen sailor.Between navigating human arteries and veins to treat

aneurysms, strokes and tumours, he has crossed the Atlantic eight times.

We are so proud of the effort put in by Leo and Joseacute; to complete the race

in record time,rdquo; said Antonio Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables. Cape2Rio is a test of

skill and strategy that offers many lessons about teamwork and perseverance along the

way.Bravo!rdquo;

Angola Cables: loyal supporters of sailing

Mussulo 40 and Mussulo III(a larger yacht based in Ilhabela, Brazil) are two

boats sponsored by Angola Cables.The company also supports two sailors from the Luanda

Sailing Club who recently participated in the African Sailing Championship in Luanda. The

relationship between Angola Cables and sailing started by chance when a group of Angolan

sailors asked for support to participate in the 2014 Cape2Rio regatta.

Sailing is a sport that involves intense strategising, being prepared for any

eventuality, and responding quickly to changes in the environment; much like our

business.It is also water-based, another parallel with Angola Cables and the fact we lay

thousands of kilometres of fibre optic cable on the sea floor as part of creating high-

speed, intercontinental networks,rdquo; concludes Nunes.

Source: Angola Cables.