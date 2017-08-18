ANGOLAN PRESIDENT SENDS CONDOLENCE MESSAGE OVER LANDSLIDE TRAGEDY IN SIERRA LEONE

LUANDA, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has sent a message of condolence to his Sierra Leone counterpart, President Ernest Bai Koroma, over the deaths of some 400 people in the capital, Freetown, as a result of mudslides there in the early hours of Monday.

In his message sent on Wednesday, the Angolan head of State expressed deep consternation with the death of about 400 Sierra Leonean citizens as a result of torrential rains which caused landslides and destruction of houses in Freetown.

He expressed his solidarity with the people of Sierra Leone and extended his feelings of deep regret to the bereaved families.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK