Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield Travels to South Sudan and Ethiopia

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be in South

Sudan on January 18 and Ethiopia on January 19.

The primary purpose of the Assistant Secretary#39;s visit to Juba, South Sudan is

to meet with Embassy personnel. She will also speak with international partners who

deliver humanitarian assistance and local media. In addition, the Assistant Secretary

intends to meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern in

the bilateral relationship.

In Ethiopia, the Assistant Secretary will meet with Ethiopian Foreign Minister

Workneh and officials of the African Union Commission, as well as with Embassy personnel.

Source:U.S. Department of State.