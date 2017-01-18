Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield Travels to South Sudan and Ethiopia
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be in South
Sudan on January 18 and Ethiopia on January 19.
The primary purpose of the Assistant Secretary#39;s visit to Juba, South Sudan is
to meet with Embassy personnel. She will also speak with international partners who
deliver humanitarian assistance and local media. In addition, the Assistant Secretary
intends to meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern in
the bilateral relationship.
In Ethiopia, the Assistant Secretary will meet with Ethiopian Foreign Minister
Workneh and officials of the African Union Commission, as well as with Embassy personnel.
Be sure to follow the Assistant Secretary on Twitter @StateAfrica for more
updates throughout her trip.
Source:U.S. Department of State.