At Least 2 Dead in Attack on Malian Resort

Two people have been killed in an attack by suspected jihadists on a resort outside Mali's capital, a security ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

"The first victim was a French-Gabonese citizen. We are in the process of confirming the other's nationality," said security ministry spokesman Baba Cisse.

Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, a resort popular among Westerners on the edge of Bamako, taking some hostages.

U.N. and Malian forces have secured the area.

Religious extremism in Mali once was limited to northern areas, although in recent years the jihadists have spread violence farther south. In November 2015, 22 people were killed in an assault on Bamako's upscale Radisson Blu hotel.

Two regional groups, al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and al-Mourabitoun, claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack.

