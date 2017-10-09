Canada calls on Kenya to ensure free, fair and peaceful Presidential elections

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

As a fellow democracy, Canada calls on Kenya's leaders and all its citizens to ensure that the Kenyan people can successfully exercise their democratic rights in a free, fair, and peaceful Presidential election.rdquo;

Canada urges Kenyans to work together to ensure the new election is conducted in accordance with Kenya's Constitution and applicable laws.rdquo;

Canada is concerned by the rise of the tensions and protests in Kenya and that the negative political context is creating conditions that hamper the necessary preparations for theOctober 26Presidential election.rdquo;

Canada urges all Kenyan leaders and citizens to reject violence and hate speech. Such actions risk undermining Kenya's Constitution, the rule of law, and peace and security. No one should ever be threatened by violence for expressing their ideas and opinions. Freedom of expression and a free and vibrant civil society are the foundations for any democracy.rdquo;

Canada welcomes the efforts of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to engage leaders and parties in a dialogue about processes and procedures, and we urge the parties to fully and meaningfully participate.rdquo;

It is Canada's sincere hope that the upcoming elections will set an example for Africa and the world.rdquo;

Source: Government of Canada.