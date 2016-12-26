CAPE TOWN AUTHORITIES WORRIED BY AMOUNT OF ALCOHOL SEIZED FROM SWIMMERS

The City of Cape Town says the amount of alcohol it has confiscated on beaches is a matter of serious concern.

More than 7,000 litres of liquor have been confiscated from beach goers since the start of the festive season, or more than double the amount confiscated around the same time last year.

The False Bay side of the coast here has become popular among beach goers, so much so that people are now trading on Christmas Day, traditionally known as family day for the beach.

Beach goers have been cautioned to go to beaches where there are life guards on duty and have been told to stick to designated swimming areas and not to consume alcohol while at the beach.

