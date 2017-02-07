Celebration of 60 Years of Ghana – France Relations

2017 marks Ghana's 60th independence anniversary obtained on the 6th of March, 1957, but it is incidentally a year of 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and Ghana as well. This presents a great opportunity for France to launch an initiative that outlines several events organized to showcase the quality and diversity of our partnership.

A comprehensive and dynamic partnershiprdquo;

In recent years, this budding bilateral relationship has been further strengthened on all fronts: cultural, linguistic, economic and political. This is an indication of the willingness to prioritize the best courses of action in order to tackle regional and global issues, and orient our development on a more sustainable path.

Ghana has always had a special place in France's relations with the sub-region. France supports Ghana's efforts towards a more integrated West Africa.

For this reason, various programs and events symbolizing the nature of our bilateral ties have been planned throughout the year so as to commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and Ghana. To ensure that these activities have the desired positive impact, it has been decided that they be organized within the operational framework of a FRANCE amp; GHANA 2017rdquo; scheme.

Significant events: First time in Ghanardquo;

There is a wide of range of activities, some of which are already underway. Notable among those yet to take place are: the running of direct flights from Paris to Accra, the foundation laying ceremony for the embassy's new premises, the visit of the French Navy Orchestra known as bagad de Lann-Bihoueacute; to Accra, the holding of the first France education fair in Ghana and the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Alliance Franccedil;aise in Accra.

Along with the French embassy and the 'France in Ghana' network, business, academic, cultural and media partners are supporting 'France and Ghana, 1957-2017: moving forward together'.

Source: Embassy of France to Ghana.