Cision Adds EMEAI President to Leadership Team to Drive International Focus

Abe Smith brings expertise in international expansion for U.S.-based tech companies

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Cision (NYSE: CISN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Abe Smith to President, EMEAI. As a new position to Cision’s leadership team, Smith’s role will be crucial as the company continues to focus on international expansion prompted by its recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/550934/Abe_Smith___ Cision_President_EMEAI.jpg

Smith began his role as President, EMEAI September 1 and will drive both strategy and go-to-market execution across Cision’s large-scale international regions. The company currently runs offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC and serves markets including the United Kingdom, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

“This role is essential to deliver on customer demand and needs in international markets,” said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. “We’re thrilled to bring Abe on board as President, EMEAI. With his extensive software and media background, as well as his track record with running international offices for US-based tech companies, I know he’s the right person for the job.”

Smith joins the Cision team with strong experience in international expansion for disruptive enterprise SaaS technologies. Previously holding roles at mature tech leaders such as Oracle and Cisco along with growth companies such as WebEx, Smith brings go-to-market strategy, business development and P&L expertise as well as a history of rapid expansion in emerging markets such as APAC, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Having graduated with distinction from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a degree in Political Science and certification in International Relations, Smith has studied the Japanese and Spanish languages and has traveled extensively.

“Cision is on an impressive trajectory and has shown remarkable growth in the past few months,” said Abe Smith, EMEAI, President, Cision. “I’m energized by the innovation taking place at this company and look forward to supporting that on a global scale, while also increasing capabilities and satisfaction of our international clients.”

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision’s software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision® Communications Cloud®, visit http://www. cision.com/ and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Contact:

Nick Bell

VP, Marketing Communications

cisionpr@cision.com

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/467136/cision_logo.jpg