Comment by the Information and Press Department on the situation in the Gambia

We are closely following the political situation in the Gambia, where in the past days there has been more stability thanks to international efforts, including by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and several neighbouring countries.

On January 19, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow was sworn in at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Ex-president Yahya Jammeh left Banjul on January 21.

Russia upheld United Nations Security Council Resolution 2337 on the situation in the Gambia. Russia's principled approach is to prioritise political means of resolving the post-election crisis in the country.

Moscow hopes for the return of normal order in the Gambia as soon as possible.

Source:The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.