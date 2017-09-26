Deputy Prime Minister De Croo discusses situation in Democratic Republic of Congo with National Episcopal Conference of Congo

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo received today representatives of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), among whom Mgr. Marcel Utembi, Archbishop of Kisangani and President of the CENCO.

Minister De Croo expressed during the meeting his gratitude for the important role played by the Episcopal Conference of Congo in avoidingviolence in DRC and bringingabout an inclusive political settlement with the New Year's Eve Agreement. Due to a lack of implementation of this agreement, the situation has however reverted to anegative spiral.

Minister De Croo emphasized during the meeting the importance of a democratic transition through fair elections. A realistic elections calendar respecting the principles of the New Year's Eve Agreement is an important aspect in this regard. The independence of the electoral commission,opening up the political space, guaranteeing freedoms and respectfor Human Rights must also be ensured.

Source: Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.