Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma condemns terrorist attack on AMISOM base and commends AMISOM forces for swift action

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, strongly condemns the terrorist attack perpetrated this morning on an AMISOM camp at Kolbiyow, in Lower Juba, Somalia.

AMISOM troops have valiantly repulsed the attack by Al Shabaab terrorists who tried to storm the camp using Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED). The AMISOM troops in the camp have since been reinforced and are currently undertaking a clearing and stabilization operation.

While reaffirming the African Union's commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms, the Chairperson assures of the Union's strong commitment to a stable and peaceful Somalia.

The Chairperson would like to, once again, express the solidarity of the AU with AMISOM Troop Contributing Countries for their relentless efforts in fighting and defeating the terrorist group and contributing to building peace and stability in Somalia and the region.

Source: African Union Peace and Security Department.