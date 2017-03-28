EIB to sign Ksh 10.45 billion financing agreements to support regional entrepreneurs

The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Mr Pim Van Ballekom, is currently on an official visit to Kenya. As part of his visit, Mr Van Ballekom will sign financing agreements with Equity bank and its regional subsidiaries and with HFC bank. The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

Members of the press are invited to cover the event.

Date � Wednesday, 29th March, 2017

Time: 9:00 am � 10:30 am

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel

Source:EU Delegation to Kenya.