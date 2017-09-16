EU LAUNCHES PROGRAMME TO ADDRESS TERRORIST THREAT IN MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA

BRUSSELS, The European Union, EU, has launched a programme, as part of the "Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace," IcSP, worth EUR17.5 million, to address the terrorist threat in the Middle East and North Africa.

Terrorism and radicalisation that lead to violent extremism continue to pose a significant threat to states and societies in the Middle East and North Africa. This three-year programme will address the causes of and threats from terrorism in the region, to promote security and enhance the resilience of states and societies in the region.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative and Vice-President, said, "We are increasing, as a priority, our work and co-operation on our counterterrorism efforts with partner countries. We have developed a network of counterterrorism experts, who are deployed in key countries, and a series of counterterrorism dialogues with our partners, to exchange the best practices and learn from each other. The best way to effectively address radicalisation and violent extremism is by working together in a comprehensive and concerted manner."

The programme will include a primary component to improve the capacities of international bodies that play a key role in countering terrorism and violent extremism. The second component of the programme will focus on the partnerships between authorities, the youth and communities, to address underlying factors that can make communities vulnerable to violent extremism.

The security of the EU is directly linked to the security and stability of neighbouring regions. To ensure global prosperity, stability and security, the EU has been working on co-ordinating its internal and external security policies, as outlined in the "Global Strategy for the EU's Foreign and Security Policy."

This programme will be co-ordinated with other regional initiatives, including those from EU member states, and will work with other EU counter-terrorism programmes, as well as with bilateral and regional dialogues.

