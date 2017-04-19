Growth – Industry – HDPE – Piping

GF Piping Systems announces sales revenue of €20 million and sets up operations in the Maghreb region

Villepinte, France, April 18, 2017 – GF Piping Systems, a leading specialist in piping systems for safely transporting liquids and gases, announces that sales revenue for 2016 reached nearly €20 million, with balanced distribution across its three business activities.

GF Piping Systems shows an ambitious outlook for 2017, notably leveraging its establishment in the Maghreb region to penetrate new markets in Northern Africa – Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco – along with the renewal of a major contract with STX France.

GF Piping Systems is targeting sales revenue of €30 million by 2020.

2016 was a year in which we balanced our three business activities: building, industry, and utilities. The goal was to diversify our offering and achieve a level of sales revenue that was more equally distributed across our three divisions, in order to no longer depend only on our industry business, even though that remains a pillar for GF. Sébastien Schaeffer, General Manager of the GF Piping Systems subsidiary in France

Penetration into new markets and diversification of company activities

To reach its goal of €30 million in sales revenue by 2020, GF Piping Systems plans to accelerate its growth along several axes:

Positioning in new markets with the creation of GF Maghreb , under France’s responsibility (markets previously managed by Switzerland) representing nearly €5 million annually.

, under France’s responsibility (markets previously managed by Switzerland) representing nearly €5 million annually. Development of the company’s service activities to further intensify market penetration.

to further intensify market penetration. Specific recruitment planned for service activities, sales, and sales support in France and Maghreb.

Renewal of collaboration with STX France

After first collaborating with STX France in 2013 on a construction project for the boat, Harmony of the Seas, GF Piping Systems has signed a new long-term contract with STX France. Under the terms of the contract, GF Piping Systems will provide all plastic materials for the next 10 ships to be built, notably for distributing and transporting hot and cold water, as well as evacuating water. Thanks to the diversity of the covered products, this contract involves all of GF’s activities: building, industry, and utilities.

This new contract with STX France is the fruit of a partnership based on the quality of GF products as well as the service and assistance we provide our customers throughout projects. Sébastien Schaeffer, General Manager of the GF Piping Systems subsidiary in France

Press contacts: Agence Amalthea

Coradine Giannitrapani: +33 4 26 78 27 18 – cgiannitrapani@amalthea.fr

Séverine Charpentier: +33 4 26 78 27 11 – scharpentier@amalthea.fr

About GF Piping Systems – www.gfps.com

Founded in 1802, Georg Fischer is a world-class Swiss industrial company. Its GF Piping Systems division specializes in piping systems for the safe transport of liquids and gases.

GF Piping Systems develops, produces, and commercializes a complete range of 60,000 piping systems and components in a variety of materials, used around the world to transport water, gases, and aggressive agents, based on 3 product lines for industry, building, and water and gas distribution.

The French subsidiary of GF Piping Systems has a staff of 30 people and generated sales revenue of €20 million in 2016.