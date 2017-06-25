Global Debut of Art of Conquest on HiGame gives international players first access to experience the game.

BEIJING, June 24, 2017/PRNewswire/ — June 23rd, 2017, Lilith Games introduced Art of Conquest alongside Huawei HiGame in its global release. With this release, Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian players will be able to experience the game and receive exclusive in- game gifts.

Highlights, Rave Reviews and Endorsed by Apple, Google and Huawei.

After 3 years of undivided dedication, Art of Conquest became Lilith Game’s 2nd self-developed strategy game, following Soul Hunters. After its release on June 6, Art of Conquest received praise from gaming media across the board. In over 140 countries, both iOS and Google Play featured Art of Conquest on their homepage under the Top Game Recommendations.

As a real-time strategy mobile game, Art of Conquest features its own European and American styled graphics, unique combat techniques, and supports 600 independent battles that give players a never before “pre-battle formation and real-time battle operation” experience. In addition, players can collect and train over 20 different heroes. Each with their own skills and abilities, providing a completely new strategic experience.

Once integration, global distribution , Huawei Games Services Quietly Go Online.

Following Apple and Google, Huawei became the third company to provide a platform for games and apps worldwide. Huawei has been setting up its services for the HiGame platform overseas over a long period of time. It provides developers with professional, convenient, and comprehensive game integration services. It also has technical support, allowing the developers to achieve quick integration to global distribution with ease. By 2017, their services are projected to cover over 30 countries and regions around the world.

Combined with Huawei’s global advantage, Huawei HiGame provides developers with an abundance of free online and off-line resources. In 2016, Huawei exceeded the industry average growth with an increase of 29%, shipping 139 million smartphone units. Huawei’s B2C services made huge sales revenue growth by achieving 100% growth in 40 countries. This includes coverage over HiGame clientele, Huawei’s own of�ｬ…ial array of media, mobile phone marketing, and joint events with retail locations worldwide. With Art of Conquest as an example, HiGame provided a wealth of marketing resources such as client side banner, of�ｬ…ial Facebook push noti�ｬ…ations, Huawei mobile phone themes, and more.

Based on Huawei’s global platform and Lilith’s high-quality content, we believe that Art of Conquest’s global debut on HiGame will have exceptional results,” HiGame said. “[We] will also mark this as a beginning, to continuously provide global developers technical support, online traf�ｬ… support, and business operations, in hopes to achieve a win-win atmosphere.

About Huawei’s HiGame

HiGame is the global brand for Huawei’s gaming center. As the game distributor for Huawei’s market, HiGame has coverage over all of Huawei’s global mobile regions including China, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Western Europe, Latin America and Africa.

About Lilith Games

Founded March 2015, Lilith games has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Following their debut mobile smash hit Soul Hunters, which spawned a new genre, Lilith has continued bringing their style, quality, and innovation to the mobile games market by once again pushing the MMORTS genre forward with Art of Conquest.