Global Win-Win Cooperation – “B&R” Digital Economy Strategic Alliance Conference Takes Place

JINAN, China, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — With “Global Win-Win Cooperation” as the theme, the “B&R” Digital Economy Strategic Alliance Conference was held on November 2 at the Inspur Jinan Science and Technology Park, Jinan, China. Attendees include enterprise representatives Peter Sun, Chairman and CEO of Inspur Group; Owen Chan, Senior Vice President of Cisco Systems, Inc., Chairman of Cisco Greater China and Co-Chairman of Cisco China Board; Charles Kiang, General Manager of Technology Partnership of IBM Great China Group; Stefan Merz, SVP Corporate Strategy & Development of Diebold Nixdorf; and Angel Ruiz, Head of Ericsson Media. Three Chinese national financial institutions, namely the Export-Import Bank of China, China Development Bank, and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation also attended the event wtih diplomatic envoys from five countries, including Winnie Natala Chibesakunda, Ambassador of Zambia to China, and more than 200 representatives of companies from other countries to witness the establishment of “B&R” Digital Economy Strategic Alliance.

In the keynote speech “Global Win-Win Cooperation”, Peter Sun said, “As the initiator of the ‘B&R’ Digital Economy Strategic Alliance, Inspur hopes to partner with top technology companies in the world and Chinese national financial institutions, help countries along the Belt and Road to solve their insufficient funding and technical problems in informatization construction, and bring the benefits of digital economy development to people there.”

As China’s first Belt and Road integrated platform started by companies, the alliance adopts the cooperation mode of “1+4+3”, which means an alliance of Inspur and four global technology giants, Cisco, IBM, Diebold Nixdorf and Ericsson, with support from three of Chinese policy-based financial institutions, the Export-Import Bank of China, China Development Bank and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation. The platform provides brand new technology and funding solutions of datacenters + cloud services, smart finance, smart home, smart taxation and smart cities for countries along the Belt and Road.

Owen Chan, Charles Kiang, Stefan Merz and Angel Ruiz affirmed the achievements of their cooperations. They said, the alliance will bring out their strengths in technologies, products and markets. They will work with Inspur to provide countries along the Belt and Road with advanced technology solutions and to realize the global win-win cooperation. The three financial institutions also promised to provide sufficient financial support for the alliance to promote the digital silk road.

