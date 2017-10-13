Globecomm introduces Vector, a Virtualized Video Headend for delivering hundreds of channels across multiple platforms

Highlights

Virtualized video headend system offers a single, compact solution that simplifies the processing, packaging and customization of video content – from acquisition and contribution to playout and distribution.

Scalable to hundreds of channels, Vector delivers content across DTH, OTT, IPTV, cable and terrestrial TV leveraging Globecomm’s global satellite, IP and fiber network.

Designed with Globecomm’s hallmark resiliency offering high availability.

Cost-effective solution that significantly reduces rack space, cabling, power and operational constraints.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globecomm announced today the introduction of Vector℠, a virtualized video headend system able to support hundreds of channels and deliver content across multiple platforms. Vector’s IP-centric platform simplifies the processing, packaging and customization of video content from acquisition and contribution to playout and distribution for delivery across DTH, OTT, IPTV, cable and terrestrial TV. It leverages Globecomm’s robust satellite, IP and fiber content delivery networks and the company’s extensive experience with design and integration of media infrastructure.

Vector replaces the need for the traditional data center with a compact solution that significantly reduces rack space, cabling and power. Whether hosted on Globecomm’s cloud network or implemented at a customer site, each system is designed with Globecomm’s hallmark resiliency offering high availability.

“Vector marks the next step in the evolution of Globecomm’s services for the media and entertainment industries, and is the culmination of many months of R&D research,” said Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk. “We’ve spent decades building production facilities and broadcast centers, hosting and distributing high-value media content for linear broadcast and helping customers adapt it for OTT. The Vector virtualized video headend brings all of that capability together into one of the simplest, resilient and scalable solutions on the market.”

The video headend is the technology core for video management, from ingest and storage to packaging. In legacy headends, the workflow depends on multiple devices from different manufacturers, each performing discrete tasks and all requiring integration with sufficient redundancy to ensure reliable processing, and end-to-end communication to deliver the final content package.

Vector simplifies multiple, interdependent processes – including new compression technologies, multiple video standards and encoding advances such as adaptive bit rate – into software and data storage in an all-IP environment. The IP environment provides a common bus to simplify process communications and ease technology upgrade management. It provides lower and more efficient CAPEX or the replacement of capital expenditure with predictable operating expenses, and offers faster market-capturing delivery for new programs and channels, with dynamic scaling response to changes in demand.

Vector will make its debut at NAB Show New York 2017, Globecomm booth N609, being held October 18-19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

About Globecomm

Globecomm designs, integrates and operates highly sophisticated voice, video and data systems for connecting anyone to anything, anywhere. We are differentiated by our worldwide integrated satellite, fiber, cellular and content delivery networks that offer resilient and robust connectivity over Land, Sea and Air with high availability. Technology-agnostic, Globecomm offers solutions and end-to-end managed services that best serve the needs of our customers. Currently we support mission-critical communications and IoT capabilities for Government, Maritime, Broadcast, Enterprise, Oil & Gas and Telecom customers in over 100 countries.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

