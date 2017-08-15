Guterres says UN stands in solidarity with disaster-hit Sierra Leone

Amid a mudslide and flooding in Sierra Leone, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today reiterated that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Government and people in the ongoing rescue efforts.

In a statement attributable to his Deputy Spokesperson, the Secretary-General said he was saddened by the deaths and devastation throughout Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, and the town of Regent.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the people and Government of Sierra Leone for the loss of life and destruction caused by this natural disaster, the statement said.

Hundreds of people are believed to have died in the mudslide early this morning, many of whom were likely still sleeping.

Source: UN News Centre