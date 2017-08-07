Higher Education Committee Calls for a Probe into Alleged Corruption at MICT SETA

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has noted with concern reports alleging massive corruption running into millions at one of the entities it conducts oversight on and calls for a thorough probe.

The Chairperson Ms Connie September said if the alleged corruption occurred it would be unfortunate as funding at Sector Education and Training Authorities is mainly intended for poor learners who are struggling to gain work experience.

This is worrying situation especially that the person who is involved is the person who should be leading the institution with integrity and making it realise the broader objectives it was founded for. Our country is faced with massive challenges of young people who are struggling to gain work experience,rdquo; Ms September said.

These accusations are ridiculing to the work of the Department and generally government. Entities should not be losing millions while governance, legislation, policies and internal controls are in place. The SETA board must follow the matter and preferably report on at its next appearance before the Committee,rdquo; she said.

The media reported on the weekend that Chief Executive Officer of the Media Information and Communication Technologies SETA was involved in corrupt and fraudulent activities that saw the entity lose millions to companies he personally had personal interest in who benefited from tenders.

SETAs need to contribute positively to our broad developmental agenda and we want to see results, and they must play the role they were founded for. Therefore the board must act expeditiously and leave no stone unturned,rdquo; Ms September said.

She said it was preferable that the correct procedures are followed and that a correct sanction is determined and meted out even if it means soliciting support of law enforcements agencies if the transgression is proved and thus warrants such.

The Committee will raise the matter with the Minister to ensure that a speedy resolution is met and to ensure that SETA funds are spent to build much needed skills,rdquo; she said.

Source: Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.