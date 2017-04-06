Hisense Becomes Official Sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup(TM)

BEIJING, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — On April 6th 2017, in a joint press conference held with FIFA, Hisense announced its status as an official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament.

As an Official FIFA World Cup Sponsor, Hisense will engage in an array of global marketing and advertising activities for both the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup, reaching more than 200 territories in the process and greatly enhancing international exposure for the brand. Hisense will be able to associate its logo with the forthcoming FIFA events mentioned above, as well as numerous other rights that include access to advertising boards in stadiums, on-screen credits and other various creative marketing opportunities on-and-off the pitch during the events.

The President of Hisense Group, Mr. Liu Hongxin, sees the FIFA World Cup as one of the most significant sporting events in the world, rivaled only by the Olympic Games. For Hisense, sponsoring the prestigious tournament not only serves as a massive marketing opportunity for the brand, but also as a crucial, strategic initiative for the entire enterprise. “Over the years, Hisense has earned a lot of experience and brand growth through sports sponsorships,” expressed Mr. Liu.

“We are honored to take on our biggest challenge yet with the FIFA 2018 World Cup, and believe it will vastly improve global awareness and economic value for Hisense as a truly international brand. The World Cup brings together the highest level of competition and prestige in football worldwide, making it the perfect platform for us to be a part of.”

Additionally, Hisense will offer its technical expertise and products throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup while also engaging in a joint R&D initiative with FIFA to further push the boundaries of display technology.

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura said, “FIFA is delighted to welcome Hisense on board as an official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. We look forward to working with them to promote the competition, particularly in China, where the company is a market leader in consumer electronics, and where the popularity of football continues to grow.” FIFA president Gianni Infantino also sent his congratulations and excitement for the partnership.

A large part of Hisense’s international strategy has been to actively engage in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and team sponsorships like UEFA’s Euro 2016, Nascar’s XFINITY series, Joe Gibbs Racing, the Australian Open, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. These activities, coupled with Hisense’s innovative high-value products, have helped the brand maintain its status as the NO.3 television manufacturer worldwide1 into 2017.

1According to 2016 global TV unit sales data reported by IHS Markit

