How PPP’s are assisting to close the African Infrastructure Gap

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movement is happening within African infrastructure, especially in the transportation sectors. Most recently, the Government of the Republic of Kenya has launched a tender process to develop a PPP bridge and the Government of Rwanda has signed the concession agreement for the development of the new international airport in Rwanda, known as the Bugesera International Airport.

These and many more PPP projects will be discussed and showcased at the 9th Africa Public Private Partnership Conference and Showcase taking place in Cape Town from 23 – 24 November 2017 where 9 African PPP Units have already been confirmed. These PPP units are from South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Uganda. Project sponsors, financiers, multilateral development agencies, public and private sector players and insurance agencies will discuss ways to mobilise PPP projects in Africa, develop bankable projects and review best practice scenarios.

Building on the success of last year, this year’s edition will include extended one-on-one meetings during the event, more industries, dedicated sector-specific breakaway sessions and more PPP project overviews and investable opportunities.

The conference, sponsored by Development Bank Southern Africa, Miranda & Associates as well as Fasken Martineau, will see it’s programme focused on topics such as Standardising PPP Frameworks, Increasing Manufacturing and Industrialisation PPPs, Centralised Office Accommodation and Government Precincts, African PPP Units – Bankable Project Showcase, PPP Energy Projects, Hospitality and Tourism PPPs and include a debate about “Encouraging State-Owned Entities to Adopt PPPs.”

Confirmed speakers include:

James Aiello – Senior Project Advisor, PPP Unit, GTAC, National Treasury, South Africa

Ana Hajduka –Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Africa GreenCo

Eng M C Munodawafa –Chief Executive Officer, Zambezi River Authority

Omar Vajeth – Snr. Transaction Advisor & Head: SAPP-PAU

H. David Meyers –Chairman, AgriSmart Inc

Dieudonné Bondoma Yokono –President, CARPA, Cameroon

Stanley Kamau –Head PPP Unit, National Treasury, Kenya

Flora Tenga –PPP Director, Ministry of Finance, Tanzania

Abebe Tadesse –Senior Expert and ISP-PPP Coordinator, Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ethiopia

Innocent Bajiji- PPP Analyst, Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda

Timo Bollerhey – ‎Senior Advisor Financial Systems Development, GIZ

James Leigland – Technical Advisor – Technical Assistance Facility, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG)

Nathaniel Munetsi – Head – Structured Finance, Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency

Paloma Duran – Director, Sustainable Development Goals Fund

Kevin Abrahams – Project Manager, Gauteng Infrastructure Finance Agency

Chidi K.C Izuwah Snr – Executive Director, The Presidency, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Nigeria

