IBFD Africa Tax Symposium comes to Ghana

The third IBFD Africa Tax Symposium will take place from 10-12 May 2017 in Accra, Ghana. Building on the success of the past two symposia in Zambia and Uganda, this increasingly popular event comes to West Africa for the first time this year.

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite its relative infancy, this exceptional event has set a precedent of selling out quickly. National interest remains keen, but this year also sees a greater demand from delegates throughout the Americas, Asia and Europe. Despite increasing the capacity to over 200 places, it has quickly filled again with limited places available before the closing date of 21 April.

The IBFD Africa Tax Symposium is an annual initiative of the autonomous think tank, the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation. This yearly gathering of minds creates an intercontinental platform for ongoing discussion about international tax developments and issues as they relate to Africa. The 2017 programme will focus on Africa and the post-BEPS landscape. Key topics, including transfer pricing and domestic resource mobilization, will again be brought to life by gold-standard speakers for an audience of multidisciplinary tax talent and authority.

This year’s Symposium will also launch the first-ever CSAT scholarship for the Advanced Master’s in International Tax Law (LLM). CSAT will offer this scholarship annually to an employee from an African tax authority and it includes a subsequent 6-month internship with IBFD at its headquarters in Amsterdam.

Enjoying the full support of the Ghanaian Ministry of Finance, IBFD and its guests will also be honoured by a welcome reception hosted by the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the residence of the Dutch Ambassador in Accra on 9 May 2017.

“We are very excited to bring the symposium to West Africa, and to Ghana in particular,” states Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre. “Within the space of only two years, the symposium has made its mark on the African tax landscape. It has quickly become the definitive annual tax event for tax professionals dealing with African taxation. We are looking forward to another successful and inspiring event.”

In cooperation with:

The Kingdom of the Netherlands

Supported by:

West African Tax Administration Forum

Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators

Contact information: Sorrel Hidding, Head of Marketing: +31 (0) 61 332 5049 or s.hidding@ibfd.org.

Additional information:

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD’s Library and Information Centre is widely regarded as the world’s leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.

Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD’s powerful Tax Research Platform allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.

IBFD’s complete coverage further includes courses, journals and books, and a Master’s in International Tax Law (in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam). IBFD also offers government consultancy and individual client research services.

About CSAT

The Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT) is an integral part of IBFD, an independent non-profit foundation. Consequently, CSAT is fully autonomous. CSAT’s objectives are to study and provide well-researched opinions on taxation in Africa, encourage research by Africans for Africa and find practical solutions that work within an African context.

These objectives serve CSAT’s goal to improve Africa’s capacity to collect the tax revenue needed to fund development programmes, run essential services and achieve sustainable economic growth. This goal is in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2015, particularly Goal 17: “Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development”