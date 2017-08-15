ICRC: SIERRA LEONE MUDSLIDE KILLS AT LEAST 300 AS HOUSES ARE BURIED

FREETOWN, At least 300 people have been killed in a mudslide near Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says.

A hillside in the Regent area collapsed early on Monday following heavy rains, leaving many houses covered in mud.

Sierra Leone's Vice-President Victor Bockarie Foh said it was "likely that hundreds are lying dead". The number of casualties is expected to rise.

He said that the area had to be cordoned off as people were evacuated, with many still feared trapped in their homes.

Locals were reportedly trying to recover bodies from the rubble and mud with their bare hands.

The worst-hit area is thought to be the Regent district on the outskirts of Freetown, where dozens of houses were submerged when the hillside collapsed at about 06:00 GMT.

An ICRC spokesperson said that at least 205 bodies had been taken to the central morgue in Freetown.

Another spokesman for the ICRC, Abubakarr Tarawallie, said that the organisation's volunteers and staff had been involved in search and rescue operations and that people affected were in immediate need of shelter and blankets.

He added that at least 100 properties had been submerged and that some had collapsed after a section of Sugar Loaf mountain came down before sunrise.

The latest death toll from flooding in and around the capital had risen to 312.

A Sierra Leonean disaster management official, Candy Rogers, said that "over 2,000 people are homeless" as a result of the mudslide in the Regent area.

Rogers said that a huge humanitarian effort will be required to deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

In 2015, Freetown, an overcrowded coastal city of more than one million people, endured deadly floods sparked by monsoon rains that killed 10 people and left thousands more homeless.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK