INAUGUIRAL WEST AFRICA AEROSPACE EXHIBITION OPEN IN ACCRA TUESDAY

ACCRA, The First Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition for West Africa opens at Accra's Kotoka International Airport Tuesday with a view to positioning the African aviation industry at the forefront of regional and international interest.

The three-day event, which is being held under the auspices of Ghana's Ministry of Aviation, will bring together major african and international aviation industry players, says Aviation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

She added in a statement Monday that the exhibition would also provide an opportunity for manufacturers and service providers in the sector to explore and meet potential customers. The highlights of the event include a conference on Tuesday to opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The conference will feature the participation of industry leaders, including representatives from Airports Council International, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Africa Civil Aviation Commission and Africa Airlines Association.

A total of 126 exhibitors and 300 African and International delegates have confirmed their participation.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK