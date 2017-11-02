Inspur Launches the “B&R” Digital Economy Strategic Alliance

The launch of the “B&R” Digital Economy Strategic Alliance is the exploration and practice for Inspur to fulfill China’s Belt and Road Initiative and develop the digital silk road, as well as the first Belt and Road integrated platform founded by global technology giants. The alliance not only provides a new wide platform to promote the construction of digital silk road and to deepen cooperations among its members, but also allows the cooperations in China among top technology companies to go global.

The alliance adopts the cooperation mode of “1+4+3”, which means that as the initiator, Inspur establishes the alliance together with four global technology giants, Cisco, IBM, Diebold Nixdorf and Ericsson, with support from three Chinese national policy-based financial institutions, the Export-Import Bank of China, China Development Bank and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation. The alliance will provide the world-class new datacenters, cloud services, smart finance, smart home, smart taxation, smart cities and other total technology solutions, and complete funding solutions for countries along the Belt and Road. The Alliance will firstly carry out projects in South Asian and African countries including Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Kenya, build a series of sample projects, and then promote them in countries along the route.

In the future, the alliance will attract more companies with top informatization products and technologies from all over the world, provide the most complete and advanced informatization total solutions for countries along the Belt and Road together with many financial institutions, and allow more people from those countries to enjoy benefits of the digital economy development.