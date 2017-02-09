Introducing the Spider Solution: Total Drone Package for Power Line Stringing

Chinese drone manufacturer MMC has introduced a total drone solution for power line stringing, including services by a team of professional drone operators.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese drone manufacturer MMC is introducing their one-stop solution for power line stringing in rugged terrain: the Spider.

The MMC Spider package is an innovation in the drone industry, providing not only a high-powered industrial drone but pre-sales training, project and flight planning, operation by a professional team of pilots, and full after-sales service.

“The need is clearly there,” says MMC’s CTO Mr. Lu. “By offering a total solution, we allow teams that have less experience with drone technology to reap the benefits that drones offer for power line stringing – it’s lower cost, better for the environment, and better for people.”

The Spider drone is made specifically for power line stringing, offering a comprehensive set of features for projects in all terrains:

Intelligent drop device, with obstacle avoidance;

Longer flight endurance and higher payload, accommodating standard 3mm leading line;

Autonomous flight features;

Grade 5 wind resistance and a rain resistant, carbon fiber option;

A plug-and-play system of interchangeable payloads.

The Spider solution’s low cost and low environmental impact has been used in many regions rushing to provide electricity to remote areas. With a large team of pilots based across Asia, MMC has helped power companies complete projects across the continent.

Many of the projects had been delayed for years before partnering with MMC, due to problems seemingly insurmountable. “Usually, a workman must climb a man-made bamboo scaffolding to bring the lead rope across the active electricity line,” explains PLN Stringing Expert Mr. Bambang. “It is hard for our workman to maintain balance on the scaffolding while keeping the lead rope at the correct tension — there is high risk the lead rope might drop onto the active line and cause a short-circuit.” With the MMC Spider solution, the team was able to complete the project within weeks.

MMC is a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial drone solutions, providing innovative and cost-effective commercial designs, including the use of ecofriendly hydrogen cell energy.

To learn more about the Spider solution for power line stringing, visit: http://www.mmcuav.com/drones/spider-solution-of-power-line-stringing/

