JORDAN CONDEMNS ATTACKS TARGETING EGYPTIAN SECURITY FORCES

AMMAN, Jordan condemned terrorist attacks against Egyptian security forces, in Giza province, near the capital, Cairo.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs, Mohammad Momani, condemned the attacks that occurred on Friday, which resulted in the death of tens of Egyptian security forces.

He stressed on Jordan's support to Egypt and its efforts, in standing up to terrorism and preserving security and stability in the country.

Momani called for increased regional and international efforts, to combat terrorism and radical ideologies, especially after the success in defeating Daesh.

Also Saturday, King Abdullah II, sent a cable to Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in which he condemned the terrorist attack and stressed on Jordan's support and solidarity with Egypt.

Terror attacks in Egypt used to be centred in North Sinai, before spreading nationwide and killing hundreds of policemen and soldiers, over the past few years.

