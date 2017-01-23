JUSTICE BANGURA SENDS FOMBA KOROMA TO PRISON FOR FAILING TO PAY COURT FINE

Mr. Fomba Koroma, a purported civil society activist, who had his operations in Bo, was found guilty on 15th December 2015,for accepting an advantage to protect an offender from legal proceedings,contrary section 41(1)(a). Mr.Koroma, had accepted an advantage from the Principal of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School, Bo, who was being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on the pretext of helping him evade justice.

On 19th January 2017 Mr. Koroma was sent to prison for failing to pay the fine of Thirty Million Leones (Le:30, 000.000) within the mandatory period of six months,as a result of the guilty verdict. The court had ordered him to pay Thirty Million Leones (Le: 30, 000.000) or be sentenced to a three year prison term.

Justice Kekura Bangura of the High Court Holden in Bo, on 19th January 2017, ordered that Mr. Fomba Koroma commences the alternate three-year prison term, after the convict failed to pay the fine.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its relentless resolve to pursue the fight against corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone.

Source: Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone