L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Establishes its First Subsidiary in Rwanda

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals LLC, a global pharmaceutical company located in the historic area of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, USA, with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer, today announced the establishment of L.E.A.F. Rwanda Ltd. (L.E.A.F. Rwanda), a biotechnology company, headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda.

L.E.A.F. Rwanda, a fully owned subsidiary of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, will focus on establishing Rwanda as a hub for biotechnology Research and Development (R&D) as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa. This Kigali headquartered company will work to attract and retain highly skilled biotechnology scientists and clinical researchers from Africa and beyond, in a quest to discover and develop innovative medicines against diseases that predominantly afflict the health of the African population. L.E.A.F. Rwanda will partner with L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals to facilitate advanced skills transfer to the continent, for long term sustainability of a robust biotechnology industry in Africa.

“Historically, innovative lifesaving medicines have taken too long to reach the African population, if at all. A key component of L.E.A.F. Rwanda’s mission is to focus on expeditiously making available such medicines to the African population,” says Founder, President, and CEO of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Clet Niyikiza.

Since L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals began operations in August 2014, the company has filed nearly a dozen patent applications to protect its intellectual property. L.E.A.F. Rwanda, in partnership with L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, anticipates making available its first anticancer medicine in Africa starting in 2019.

About L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer. L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals also harnesses scientific advances and breakthroughs in molecular biology and biochemistry, and re-engineers failed or non-effective yet promising molecules, with the goal to discover new, safer and more effective medicines.

