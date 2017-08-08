Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi of Kenya Appointed Force Commander, African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi of Kenya as Force Commander for the African Union United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). He succeeds Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and effective leadership as head of UNAMID's military component.

Currently the Commandant of the National Defence College since 2016, Lieutenant General Ngondi has had a distinguished career with the Kenya Defence Forces, spanning more than 39 years, including as Commander, Kenya Army (2015-2016), General Officer Commanding Western Command, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Chief Instructor, Defence Staff College, Brigade Commander and Commandant, School of Infantry.

Lieutenant General Ngondi also served as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (2012), and Commanding Officer, Kenyan battalion (KENBATT) in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (2000). He was also deployed as part of the Kenyan contingent of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia (1990).

A graduate of the Kenya National Defence College and Defence Staff College, Lieutenant General Ngondi holds a bachelor's degree in human and social studies from the University of South Africa and is currently pursuing a master's degree in international studies from the University of Nairobi.

Born in 1959, he is married and has three children.

Source: United Nations