Mediwell Holdings Engages Palewater Advisory Group as It Seeks Growth Alternatives

NEW YORK, June 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediwell Holdings (Pty) Ltd a Johannesburg-based Healthcare services Company, announced today that it has entered into an advisory agreement (the “Advisory Agreement“) with Palewater Advisory Group, Inc. (“PAG“) pursuant to which PAG has agreed to provide advisory services to the Company for a period of 12 months in connection with the Company’s review of strategic alternatives, including, without limitation, Capital Raising, Refinancing of existing debt, acquisitions, joint venture agreements, or without, participating interest buy-out provisions, amalgamations, mergers, takeovers or other corporate reorganizations (collectively, “Transactions“).

Mediwell Holdings will also be seeking to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that will see the company trade on the OTCQB for the next coming 3 years and then up-list to Nasdaq thereafter. The company expects to have its shares traded on OTC market by September 2017. During which period the Company will be raising a total of $30 million to fund growth.

Dr Maggie Mojapelo – Mokotedi, the Founder & CEO of Mediwell Holdings (Pty) Ltd, said, “Mediwell is proud to engage a reputable advisory company like PAG in pursuant of its vision to become the premier destination of one stop medical centres of excellence, innovation and research for better patients’ experience and health care outcomes.

The healthcare system worldwide is fragmented and through its digital health division, Mediwell aims to widen healthcare access and provide quality coordinated and connected healthcare to millions of people in remote areas and villages within our continent.

Telemedicine is also in the heart of Mediwell digital innovation towards transforming the way healthcare is delivered worldwide through eHealth and mobile – mHealth apps. Millions of people in Africa own cell phones and Mediwell also seeks to deliver healthcare innovation through this platform.”

Mandla J. Gwadiso, the Founder, Chairman & CEO of Palewater Advisory Group, Inc., stated, “Wow, we welcome the engagement to work with the first black female owned healthcare group in South Africa. This is the genesis of greater things to come and it will be our duty to assist the Company in their growth trajectory, to maintain the status quo and even expand to neighbouring countries and abroad. Our capital markets experience and investor network will come handy at this juncture. Dr Maggie Mojapelo – Mokotedi is a well-respected doyen in the medicine and healthcare industry in South Africa and we intend to help her grow this business to a level where it becomes a brand name in Africa and abroad.”

About Mediwell Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

The Mediwell Group is a 100% women owned South African Company and was founded in 2008 by female medical doctors with combined experience of more than 40 years in healthcare. We are a group of health and business professionals who are passionate about promoting wellness and providing healthcare of the highest quality through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Mediwell is a diversified medical investment holdings company focusing on integrated healthcare and management, incorporating digital platforms for personal and electronic health record management and integration with healthcare professionals via mobile devices. www.mediwell.co.za

About Palewater Advisory Group, Inc.

We are a multinational corporate finance and political advisory firm with Headquarters in New York. We specialise in cross border and domestic M&A transactions, Financing and we also specialize in political advisory and campaign capital raising. As a team, we have had an excellent track record with more than 1000 references in our line of business.

We have a robust and yet solid network of contacts with specific focus on certain core industries and investment communities. Our Directors, Advisory Council members and Senior Advisers collectively provide access to senior industrial, political and financial decision makers throughout the world. We provide individual and personal advice and react swiftly to our clients’ needs, while always providing direct access to the team, including the Partners involved.

As a professional services firm, we provide the best possible advice based on confidentiality and total discretion. We are committed to the principles of integrity and client service, and operate free from any conflicts of interest. www.palewateradvisory.com

